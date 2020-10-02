Sheely Durward Emery Jr.May 19, 1947 - September 30, 2020Sheely Durward Emery Jr., 73, of Harmony, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at Iredell Memorial Hospital.Born in Iredell County, May 19, 1947, he was the son of the late Durward Emery and Mary Bunton Emery, who survives.Through the years, Sheely worked in textiles and furniture. He loved his family and will be missed by all that knew him.Those left to cherish his memory are his mother, Mary; his wife, Helen Beck Emery; children, Brandie (Walter) Strang, Tina (Joe) Coffey and Michael (Kelli) Emery; 10 grandchildren, Kristen (Lucas) Strang, Byron (Kymber) Strang, Cody (Brittney) Jordan, Michelle (Michael) Valdez, Marty (Taylar) Rogers, Casey (Summer) Rogers, Taylor Emery, Kyndall Emery, Joshua Emery and Anthony Coffey. He is further survived by 12 great-grandchildren and his siblings, James of Statesville, Ann (Jeff) of Siler City, Barbara of Liberty, Denise of Whitsett, Gary (Rena) of Gibsonville and Danny (Annie) of Whitsett; and many nieces and nephews.A graveside service will be held Sunday, Oct. 4, at 2 p.m., at the Harmony Town Cemetery, with the Rev. Jonathon Sherrill officiating. The family will speak to friends following the service. Please practice social distancing guidelines and wear a mask in respect to the family and each other.The family request that all who are able, please donate blood to assist with COVID-19 research.Deepest appreciation and gratitude are expressed to the doctors and nurses of the CCU Unit of Iredell Memorial Hospital for their love shown to Sheely and their entire family.Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home