Shirley HarmonMrs. Shirley Snell Harmon, 86, died Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at Maple Leaf Healthcare, in Statesville, following a lengthy illness.On February 11, 1961, she married Robert Lee Harmon Jr., and together they shared 59 years of marriage before her passing. Shirley is further survived by three children, Gary Lee Harmon, Sandra Crawford, and Debbie Tibbetts (Tracy); three grandchildren, Michael Lawson (Regina), Melanie Crawford and Ashley Crawford; and two sisters, Vicky Henson and Janet Ernst (Ed).Shirley was born Sept. 7, 1934, in Charlotte, to the late Robert Snell and Vivian Newton Snell. She was also preceded in death by her stepmother, Pauline Love Snell; and four siblings, Roy Snell, Bobby Snell, Norman S. Aycoth and Dennis Snell.Shirley worked at the Charlotte Observer for 10 years as a secretary before retiring to be a homemaker.The family would like to extend a sincere appreciation to Maple Leaf Healthcare staff, Dr. Carla Pence, and Dr. Naren for their sincere kindness and support.Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no formal services.Nicholson Funeral Home