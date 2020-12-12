Menu
Shirley Harmon
1934 - 2020
BORN
1934
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Nicholson Funeral Home
135 Front Street
Statesville, NC
Shirley Harmon

Mrs. Shirley Snell Harmon, 86, died Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at Maple Leaf Healthcare, in Statesville, following a lengthy illness.

On February 11, 1961, she married Robert Lee Harmon Jr., and together they shared 59 years of marriage before her passing. Shirley is further survived by three children, Gary Lee Harmon, Sandra Crawford, and Debbie Tibbetts (Tracy); three grandchildren, Michael Lawson (Regina), Melanie Crawford and Ashley Crawford; and two sisters, Vicky Henson and Janet Ernst (Ed).

Shirley was born Sept. 7, 1934, in Charlotte, to the late Robert Snell and Vivian Newton Snell. She was also preceded in death by her stepmother, Pauline Love Snell; and four siblings, Roy Snell, Bobby Snell, Norman S. Aycoth and Dennis Snell.

Shirley worked at the Charlotte Observer for 10 years as a secretary before retiring to be a homemaker.

The family would like to extend a sincere appreciation to Maple Leaf Healthcare staff, Dr. Carla Pence, and Dr. Naren for their sincere kindness and support.

Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no formal services.

Nicholson Funeral Home

www.nicholsonfunerals.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Dec. 12, 2020.
My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Kathy Toth
December 19, 2020
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results