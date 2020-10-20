Stacy MahaffeyWilliam Stacy Mahaffey, 46, of Statesville, went into the arms of the Lord, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, with his precious wife by his side.Stacy was born in Iredell County Jan. 19, 1974, to William Daniel Mahaffey and Martha Nichols Mahaffey.He was a machine operator with ASTI/Synalloy and was a member St. Mark Baptist Church. He loved cleaning cars, drag racing, riding four wheelers, jeepin', the mountains, spending time with his family, and special projects with his dad.Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Krista Weatherman Mahaffey; parents, Dan and Martha Mahaffey; sister, Ronda Mahaffey (Peter Weber); father-in-law, Steven Brown; mother-in-law, Ann Brown; sisters-in-law, Shawna Brown (Anthony), Summer Brown (Trevor); niece, Kaitlyn; nephews, Korbin, Kelton and soon to be born, Garland; special family, Kerri, Greg, Trent and Kaleb Eldridge, Austin Houston (Ashleigh) and Elan; and numerous other family members.A celebration of life service will be held Wednesday, Oct. 21, at 2 p.m., at St. Mark Baptist Church with Pastor Dale Milstead and Pastor Jayson Fox officiating. Burial in the church cemetery will follow. The family will visit with friends from 12:30 to 1:45 p.m., prior to the service.Memorials may be made to the donor's choice.Nicholson Funeral Home