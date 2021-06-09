Stephen McKeownJanuary 11, 1964 - June 5, 2021Stephen Edward McKeown, 57, of Mooresville, ran through the gates of Heaven, Saturday, June 5, 2021, in the comfort of his home, with his loving family and friends surrounding him. He died at the age of 57 from a rare neurodegenerative disease, multiple system atrophy, which only affects 10,000 people in the U.S. per year. God knew he was strong enough to take on this horrific illness and he welcomed this suffering with open arms.He was born Jan. 11, 1964, in Wayne, Mich., and was a son of the late Joseph Thomas McKeown and Ellinette Jean Baldwin.Stephen retired as a master sergeant in the U.S. Air Force after 22 years of service. He then worked as an MRI technician at Carolina Medical Center. His ultimate job on this earth was to spread the message of Jesus and he did so every day, we believe that if his passing helps anyone find the Lord then it was not in vain. He is now perfect.Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Stephanie Stockman McKeown, whom he married Jan. 6, 1990 at Lake Tahoe, Calif.; two daughters, Morgan Collins (Nick) and Elyse McKeown (Grey Cleary); brothers, Mark McKeown (Catherine) and Joey McKeown; and sisters, Jeanne Williamson, Carol Luta, Patti McKeown, Brenda Naranjo and Sharon Huff (Randy). Additional survivors include his father-in-law, Larry Stockman; sister-in-law, Denise Russell (Ron); brother-in-law, Michael Perkins; and a very special aunt and uncle, Don and Barbara Coffman.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Carolyn Dewey; and his stepfather-in-law, Chuck Dewey.Services celebrating Mr. McKeown's life will be conducted at 3 p.m., Friday, June 11, at Nicholson Funeral Home. The service will be livestreamed through the link on the funeral home website. The family will greet friends following the service. He will be laid to rest at the National Cemetery in Salisbury following a private ceremony with military rites.Memorials may be given to Newsong Church, 10308 Bailey Rd. Unit 415, Cornelius, NC 28031.Nicholson Funeral Home