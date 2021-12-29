Sue Clanton
March 28, 1957 - December 13, 2021
Janet Sue Williams Clanton, 64, of Statesville, died unexpectedly of natural causes Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, at her home.
Born in Iredell County March 28, 1957, she was a daughter of the late Felix Homer Williams and Betty Ruth Shepherd Williams.
Sue was self-employed in the importing and exporting business. She enjoyed life, loved taking her grandchildren to the family farm and anywhere that would culturally and educationally enrich their lives. She believed in education and knowledge and was a nostalgic person. She loved to travel and was most fond of her trip with her son to Egypt. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, John Michael Clanton Nov. 25, 2019.
Left to cherish her memory are a daughter-in-law, Robin Clanton; grandchildren, Chloe Clanton and Eleighana Clanton; two brothers, Mark and Neil Williams; and sister, Kay Blackwood,
Services celebrating Sue's life will be held at 3 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 30, at Taylor Springs Baptist Church, with the Rev. Carl Williams officiating. She will lie in state, for the viewing, at the church for one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Fond memories and condolences may be sent online to the family to www.nichosonfunerals.com
. These will be made into a book for her granddaughters.
Memorials may be given to the State Employees Credit Union to the College Fund for Chloe Clanton and/or Eleighana Clanton, C/O Robin Clanton, Trustee, 767 Eastside Dr., Statesville, N.C. 28625.
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Dec. 29, 2021.