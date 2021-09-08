Menu
Sue Goodwin
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Nicholson Funeral Home
135 Front Street
Statesville, NC
Sue Goodwin

Priscilla "Sue" Crawford Goodwin passed away Monday, Sept. 6, 2021.

Sue was born Jan. 14, 1934, in Catawba County, and lived most of her life in Statesville. She attended Pfeiffer College, and transferred to Greensboro College, graduating with a B.A. in Music. She was the church organist at First A.R.P. Church in Statesville for over 30 years and was also a member of the American Association of University Women. She was married to Wilson Mac Goodwin for 21 years, before his death in 1984.

Sue is survived by her niece, Lisa Crawford Propst and her family, husband, David Propst, son, Michael Propst, and daughters, Elizabeth Ashurst and Brittney Ashurst O'Reilly; as well as her nephew, Joe Crawford and his family, wife, Kim Crawford, son Conor Crawford, and daughter, Megan Allen.

Sue enjoyed classical music, cats, and Duke Basketball. She had a quick wit, a great laugh, and a kind heart. She will be greatly missed.

A private graveside service will be held.

www.nicholsonfunerals.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Sep. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My Mom, Sylvia Lail, just found out that Sue, her cousin, passed today. We are sorry for your loss. Mom said she was a sweet lady. I saw her a couple of times and felt the same.
Bettina Lail
Family
October 11, 2021
