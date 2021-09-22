Susan GodfreyMay 8, 1953 - September 20, 2021Susan Cavendish Godfrey, 68, of Statesville, died Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at her home in her sleep.Born in Charleston, W. Va., May 8, 1953, she was a daughter of the late Chancie S. Cavendish and Minnie Lee Word Cavendish. Susan was an accomplished artist, being creative and working in various mediums and enjoyed going out to eat with family and friends. She loved going to the beach and enjoyed being active in the Rotary Inner Wheel.Survivors include her daughter, Shannon Griffith (Randall); two sisters, Penny Cavendish Boggs (William) and Sandy Cavendish Altham; grandson, Brett Mckee Griffith; niece, Shanmei Gill Altham; and two nephews, Chancie Gill Altham and William "Will" Rockwell Boggs Jr.Graveside services are scheduled for 10 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 23, at Oakwood Cemetery for family and friends of Susan's. Pastor James Lewis will officiate. There will be no visitation.Memorials may be given to Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Rd., Statesville, N.C. 28625.Nicholson Funeral Home