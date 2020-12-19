Menu
Susan Smart Poole
1956 - 2020
BORN
1956
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory
494 East Plaza Drive Hwy 150
Mooresville, NC
Susan Smart Poole

August 14, 1956 - December 16, 2020

Susan Smart Poole, 64, of Statesville, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at Iredell Memorial Hospital in Statesville.

She was born Aug. 14, 1956, in Memphis, Tenn. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Peggy Strickland Little and Jack Smart. Susan enjoyed her career as a legal assistant. She loved to cook and bake; she was known for her chicken and dumplings and would travel all over the state for the best chocolate. Susan enjoyed going to the beach, looking at antiques, and could not pass up stomping in a mud puddle or walking through the leaves. She was also not fond of roses. She always cared more for everyone else instead of herself.

She is survived by her husband, Trent Poole; children, Shawn Baker, Michisha Campbell, Laycee Strayer (Robbie); brother, Kirk Smart (Bonnie); sisters, Jacque Jett (John), Melia Richardson (Jeff), Jennie Dixon (David); and grandchildren, Jordan Campbell (fiancée, Katie Grant), Ashley Miao (Lei), Mathias and Avery Strayer.

A private graveside service will be held.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the 5th Street Ministries, P.O. Box 5217, Statesville, NC 28687.

Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville

www.cavin-cook.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Dec. 19, 2020.
sorry for your loss prayers for you and your family
Michael bell
December 19, 2020
