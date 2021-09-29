Susan Snow Wall
September 5, 1949 - September 25, 2021
Susan Snow Wall, 72, passed away Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Granville Medical Center in Oxford.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, Oct. 1, at Hanes-Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel, 6000 W Gate City Blvd., in Greensboro. She will be laid to rest next to her husband in Guilford Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home, prior to the funeral service.
Born Sept. 5, 1949, in Statesville, to the late James Thomas Snow and Mildred Lucreta Roscoe Snow, Susan was of the Methodist faith.
She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend who was loved by many and will be missed by all who knew her. Susan most enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Harvey C. Wall Jr.; and a daughter, Heather Elaine Wall Medley Broadwell.
Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Dawn W. Hicks (Mike Ayscue) of Henderson; son, Clinton Thomas Wall of Greensboro; brother, Jerald Thomas Snow (Pat) of Statesville; six grandchildren; and other extended family and friends.
Condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhsedgefield.com
.
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Sep. 29, 2021.