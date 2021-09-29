Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville Record & Landmark Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Susan Snow Wall
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home - Sedgefield Chapel
6000 W. Gate City Blvd
Greensboro, NC
Susan Snow Wall

September 5, 1949 - September 25, 2021

Susan Snow Wall, 72, passed away Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Granville Medical Center in Oxford.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, Oct. 1, at Hanes-Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel, 6000 W Gate City Blvd., in Greensboro. She will be laid to rest next to her husband in Guilford Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home, prior to the funeral service.

Born Sept. 5, 1949, in Statesville, to the late James Thomas Snow and Mildred Lucreta Roscoe Snow, Susan was of the Methodist faith.

She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend who was loved by many and will be missed by all who knew her. Susan most enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Harvey C. Wall Jr.; and a daughter, Heather Elaine Wall Medley Broadwell.

Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Dawn W. Hicks (Mike Ayscue) of Henderson; son, Clinton Thomas Wall of Greensboro; brother, Jerald Thomas Snow (Pat) of Statesville; six grandchildren; and other extended family and friends.

Condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhsedgefield.com.
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Sep. 29, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home - Sedgefield Chapel
6000 W. Gate City Blvd, Greensboro, NC
Oct
1
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home - Sedgefield Chapel
6000 W. Gate City Blvd, Greensboro, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home - Sedgefield Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home - Sedgefield Chapel Sedgefield Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.