Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville Record & Landmark Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Suzanne Beeson "Sue" Heath
Suzanne "Sue" Beeson Heath

Suzanne "Sue" Beeson Heath, 67, died peacefully surrounded by her family Thursday, March 4, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Sue was born in Wilmington, DE, the daughter of the late Edward and Betty LeGates Beeson. Sue grew up in Delaware and in Florida with her siblings, and attended Thomas McKean High School. At the age of 17, Sue met the love of her life, William "Rick" Richard Heath, and they were married three years later on Nov. 8, 1974, in West Palm Beach, Florida. Their love led them to North Carolina where they raised their family. Sue worked faithfully at John Boyle & Company for 17 years and at Doosan Infracore, both in Statesville. Sue had a passion for skin care and later studied and graduated from the Health and Style Institute as an esthetician.

In addition to her parents, Sue was preceded in death by her husband after 32 years of marriage.

She leaves behind her older son, Sean and wife, Crissy, and their six children, River, Lake, Sailor, Autumn, Colorado, and Rider, and her younger son, Jarrod, and his five children, Brandon, Logan, Tysen, Lukas, and Lance. Sue lived a beautiful life always surrounded by her siblings, Gail Bradley (late husband, John), Edward Beeson (wife, Lois), and Rodney Beeson (wife, Mary Jo). Sue put her faith and trust in Jesus Christ and was baptized in 2007. She was a member of Clarksbury Methodist Church in Harmony.

Left to cherish her memory are many other family relatives and loved ones including two very special aunts, Dorothy Black and Marie Heath, who have always loved her dearly and made a great impact on her life of faith.

Sue loved traveling and spending the last years of her life with her best friend and loving sister, Gail. Sue had a passion for the beach, and she and Rick always enjoyed taking their grandchildren to swim, fish, and watch beautiful sunsets on the coast of Florida and the Outer Banks. Sue blessed many lives. We all rejoice because she is no longer suffering, but is now in the presence of her Savior, Jesus Christ.

The family will have a private ceremony celebrating her life.

In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Rooted In Grace & Love, 140 Garrison Drive, Statesville, NC 28677; or Suncoast Hospice Care Center, 164 West Lake Rd., Palm Harbor, FL 34684.
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Mar. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
I love you and you were a good woman. Thank you for your kindness. We weren't close growing up but we all have a path that we have to follow.
Family
April 25, 2021
We are so sorry for the loss of your dear mom! Our prayers are with your family during this time!
Pastor Todd and Alisha Houston
March 14, 2021
My dearest sister, I love you and miss you dearly. May you rest in peace with your loved ones in heaven.
Gail Bradley
March 14, 2021
truly so very sorry for your loss this side of heaven.. the words read here of your mothers life are very beautiful. Gods blessings to each of you
Sharon
March 14, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results