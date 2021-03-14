Suzanne "Sue" Beeson Heath



Suzanne "Sue" Beeson Heath, 67, died peacefully surrounded by her family Thursday, March 4, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer.



Sue was born in Wilmington, DE, the daughter of the late Edward and Betty LeGates Beeson. Sue grew up in Delaware and in Florida with her siblings, and attended Thomas McKean High School. At the age of 17, Sue met the love of her life, William "Rick" Richard Heath, and they were married three years later on Nov. 8, 1974, in West Palm Beach, Florida. Their love led them to North Carolina where they raised their family. Sue worked faithfully at John Boyle & Company for 17 years and at Doosan Infracore, both in Statesville. Sue had a passion for skin care and later studied and graduated from the Health and Style Institute as an esthetician.



In addition to her parents, Sue was preceded in death by her husband after 32 years of marriage.



She leaves behind her older son, Sean and wife, Crissy, and their six children, River, Lake, Sailor, Autumn, Colorado, and Rider, and her younger son, Jarrod, and his five children, Brandon, Logan, Tysen, Lukas, and Lance. Sue lived a beautiful life always surrounded by her siblings, Gail Bradley (late husband, John), Edward Beeson (wife, Lois), and Rodney Beeson (wife, Mary Jo). Sue put her faith and trust in Jesus Christ and was baptized in 2007. She was a member of Clarksbury Methodist Church in Harmony.



Left to cherish her memory are many other family relatives and loved ones including two very special aunts, Dorothy Black and Marie Heath, who have always loved her dearly and made a great impact on her life of faith.



Sue loved traveling and spending the last years of her life with her best friend and loving sister, Gail. Sue had a passion for the beach, and she and Rick always enjoyed taking their grandchildren to swim, fish, and watch beautiful sunsets on the coast of Florida and the Outer Banks. Sue blessed many lives. We all rejoice because she is no longer suffering, but is now in the presence of her Savior, Jesus Christ.



The family will have a private ceremony celebrating her life.



In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Rooted In Grace & Love, 140 Garrison Drive, Statesville, NC 28677; or Suncoast Hospice Care Center, 164 West Lake Rd., Palm Harbor, FL 34684.



Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Mar. 14, 2021.