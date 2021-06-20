Suzanne Younts



April 11, 1957 - June 17, 2021



Suzanne Barefoot Younts, 64, tragically passed away Thursday, June 17, 2021.



She was born in Wilmington. Sue was preceded in death by her parents, Graham Ballard Barefoot Jr., Suzanne Mauzé Gould; and brother, Graham Ballard Barefoot III.



Sue graduated from Agnes Scott College, received her Master's in Education and was a public-school teacher for over 25 years. Sue was a devoted Christian throughout her life. She enjoyed quilting, knitting, baking and spending time outdoors. She was a proud mother to William, Anna and Eleanor. Her husband, Bud, was her best friend and she enjoyed traveling with him. Sue was happiest in the mountains and with her extended family at Wrightsville Beach and the Black River.



She will be deeply missed by her family, and they will strive to live their lives the way she did, loving thy neighbor as thyself.



She is survived by her husband, William "Bud" Younts; children, William Meacham of Southport, Anna Nashashibi (Said) of New York, N.Y., Eleanor Funderburg (Will) of Charlotte; the father of her children, David Meacham; stepchildren, Christian Younts (Danilo) and William Younts IV (Stephanie); siblings, Eleanor Smythe, Elizabeth Vinson and Layton Barefoot; two stepgrandchildren, Emmaline and Brooke; grandchild, Noah Funderburg, the apple of her eye; and a large loving extended family.



A funeral service will be held Tuesday, June 22, at 11 a.m., at Davidson United Methodist Church, 233 South Main St. in Davidson. The family will receive friends following the service in the fellowship hall.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to FeedNC or Fifth Street Ministries.



Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Jun. 20, 2021.