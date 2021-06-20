She was born in Wilmington. Sue was preceded in death by her parents, Graham Ballard Barefoot Jr., Suzanne Mauzé Gould; and brother, Graham Ballard Barefoot III.
Sue graduated from Agnes Scott College, received her Master's in Education and was a public-school teacher for over 25 years. Sue was a devoted Christian throughout her life. She enjoyed quilting, knitting, baking and spending time outdoors. She was a proud mother to William, Anna and Eleanor. Her husband, Bud, was her best friend and she enjoyed traveling with him. Sue was happiest in the mountains and with her extended family at Wrightsville Beach and the Black River.
She will be deeply missed by her family, and they will strive to live their lives the way she did, loving thy neighbor as thyself.
She is survived by her husband, William "Bud" Younts; children, William Meacham of Southport, Anna Nashashibi (Said) of New York, N.Y., Eleanor Funderburg (Will) of Charlotte; the father of her children, David Meacham; stepchildren, Christian Younts (Danilo) and William Younts IV (Stephanie); siblings, Eleanor Smythe, Elizabeth Vinson and Layton Barefoot; two stepgrandchildren, Emmaline and Brooke; grandchild, Noah Funderburg, the apple of her eye; and a large loving extended family.
A funeral service will be held Tuesday, June 22, at 11 a.m., at Davidson United Methodist Church, 233 South Main St. in Davidson. The family will receive friends following the service in the fellowship hall.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to FeedNC or Fifth Street Ministries.
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Jun. 20, 2021.
I am so very sorry to hear about this. I only met Suzanne once, but she was a sweet lady. Rest in peace beautiful
Sandra Jean Steiss
Acquaintance
June 23, 2021
What a beautiful picture of Sue! I am so sorry. What a shock and a loss! I pray that the peace that passes understanding - in Christ -fills you to the brim. I pray for the comfort of the Holy Spirit to sustain you today and the next. I pray that your faith in the Father´s love remain steadfast. May she rest in sweet peace.
Rev. Linda Zastovnik
Friend
June 21, 2021
The Halsbrook Team
June 21, 2021
Sharon Jones Lyon
June 21, 2021
Heartfelt sympathy to Bud and family on the loss of Suzanne.
Russ and Sharon Kerns
Friend
June 21, 2021
Descanse em paz Suzanne Younts!!!! Rest in peace Suzanne Younts!!!!!
Vera Barion
Family
June 20, 2021
She was a beautiful lady quiet and gentle. I enjoyed crocheting along side her . My condolences to the family.
Jeannette Christie
Friend
June 19, 2021
We are all deeply saddened at the tragic way your life came to end, Suzanne. But as believers, we know without a doubt that you are experiencing joy beyond measure in the presence of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Jim Edwards
Neighbor
June 19, 2021
Sue and I taught first grade together for many years. She was a warm, compassionate teacher who cared greatly for her students. I always thought highly of her professionally. Ultimately we became very close friends. After retirement, we enjoyed many trips and fun times together along with our husbands. Sue was such a caring and thoughtful person and will be greatly missed by all who knew her, especially her loving husband Bud.