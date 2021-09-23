Menu
Teresa Robin Campbell
1958 - 2021
BORN
1958
DIED
2021
ABOUT
North Iredell High School
FUNERAL HOME
Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home
705 Davie Ave
Statesville, NC
Teresa Robin Campbell

March 25, 1958 - September 20, 2021

Teresa Robin Campbell, 63, of Harmony, passed away unexpectedly and is now at peace in the arms of Jesus, joining her mother and father, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021.

Born in Iredell County, March 25, 1958, she was the daughter of the late Robert Glen Campbell and Betty Jean Wiles Campbell.

Robin graduated from North Iredell High School and received an Associate's Degree from Mitchell Community College. Her loves in life were her family, church family, animals and her many cats. Robin was a member of Harmony United Methodist Church.

Those left to cherish her memory are her brother, Jeffery (Vickie) Campbell of Huntersville; and two nephews, Justin Campbell and Joshua Campbell.

A celebration of life service will be held Tuesday, Sept. 28, at Harmony United Methodist Church Cemetery, with Pastor Chris Lackey officiating. The service will begin at 11 a.m.

A private burial will be at Harmony Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Harmony United Methodist Church, 136 W. Memorial Hwy., Harmony, NC 28634.

Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home

www.bunchjohnsonfuneralhome.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark from Sep. 23 to Sep. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
28
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Harmony United Methodist Church Cemetery
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home
September 26, 2021
