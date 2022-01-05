Teresa Dawn Feimster Pearson
Teresa Dawn Feimster Pearson, 57, of Statesville, died Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021. She had been in declining health for several years.
Teresa was born Feb. 21, 1964, in Iredell County, to the late James "Sammy" Feimster and Gay Brotherton Stevenson. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Gloria Feimster Byers; and grandparents, John E. and Cleo Brotherton, Clyde and Sally Feimster, and John and Pauline Stevenson.
Teresa was a member of New Prospect Baptist Church. She was a graduate of North Iredell High School and Appalachian State University, where she received her Bachelor of Arts degree in Accounting. She was retired from Great Wide Trucking. Teresa loved jewelry, going to the Outer Banks and the mountains. This past June and July, she and her husband, Andrew enjoyed a trip out west, covering many states with lots of sightseeing and pictures. Most of all, Teresa loved her family and was instrumental in planning the "Sprinkle cousin luncheons" and worked diligently on the "Sprinkled with Love" family cookbook.
Teresa is survived by the love of her life, Andrew Pearson, her husband of 21 years; and father, John Stevenson, who stepped into her life over 47 years ago. He took his role as daddy as wholeheartedly and lovingly as anyone ever could. Teresa is also survived by her brother-in-law, Danny Byers; and many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins. She will be missed by all who knew her.
A memorial service for Teresa will be held Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at 1 p.m., at New Prospect Baptist Church with the Rev. Josh Byrd officiating. The service will be held outside on the lawn at the front of the church. Attendees may wish to bring a chair.
This past July was the 11th anniversary of Teresa being the recipient of a donor kidney. Please sign up to be an organ donor at www.organdonor.gov
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Donate Life America, 701 East Byrd St., 16th Floor, Richmond, VA 23219 or to Hospice and Palliative Care of Iredell County, 2341 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625.
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Jan. 5, 2022.