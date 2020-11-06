Menu
Terry Lynn Lambert
1963 - 2020
BORN
1963
DIED
2020
Terry Lynn Lambert

November 26, 1963 - October 29, 2020

Terry Lynn Lambert, 56 of Johnson City, Tenn., went to be with the Lord Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. He was born Nov. 26, 1963, in Iredell County, to the late Lonnie Franklin Lambert and Betty Jane White Lambert. He was also preceded by his brother, Rick Lambert; and brother-in-law, David Lippard.

Terry graduated from North Iredell High School then served in the Army Reserves for several years. After his service Terry was a driver for ShipX Inc. for 20 years, before retiring in 2020. He loved to fish any chance he got, and was a very good checker player.

Those left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife, Teresa Lambert of Johnson City, Tenn.; son, Justin Lambert (Elizabeth) of Traphill; daughter, Kaitlyn Lambert of Yadkinville; brother, Robin Lambert (Judy) of Statesville; sister, Sheri Lippard of Statesville; four grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Debra Lambert.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, Nov. 10, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Fern Hill Baptist Church. Funeral services will follow at 12 p.m. Burial at Fern Hill Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Jessie Stroud officiating, will follow the service.

Reavis Funeral Home of Statesville

Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
10
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Fern Hill Baptist Church
Nov
10
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Fern Hill Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by:
Reavis Funeral Home Of Statesville Inc
