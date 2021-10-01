Thomas Blaine StevensThomas Blaine Stevens, 76, of Statesville, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, surrounded by his family.He was born March 20, 1945, in Ashland, W.Va., the son of the late Raymond Danner Stevens and Bessie Jane Lester Stevens. He was also preceded in death by his beloved wife, Linda Williams Stevens; and brother, the Rev. Timothy Glenn Stevens.Blaine was a proud and lifelong truck driver employed with Yellow Freight Trucking Company until his retirement. He was a devoted to his family, enjoyed sharing a family meal and worked hard to provide for his family.Left to cherish his memory are his children, Scott Stevens and wife, Kay; daughter, Tammy Morrow and husband, Jeff; grandchildren, Samantha Howell (Travis), Lauren Forsythe (Nick), Kassidy Poling (Cody), Kayla Morrow, Brandon Miller (Rebecca), Jennifer Bradshaw and Elizabeth Bradshaw; 14 great-grandchildren; brothers, Rick Stevens (Susan), Jimmy Stevens (Janice); sister, Donna Price (Tony); and numerous other loving friends and family.A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 3, at Harmony City Cemetery in Harmony.Memorials may be made to Gordon Hospice House of Statesville.Nicholson Funeral Home