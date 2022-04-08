Menu
Thomas Larry Swain
1936 - 2022
BORN
1936
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home
705 Davie Ave
Statesville, NC
Thomas Larry Swain

February 11, 1936 - April 6, 2022

Thomas Larry Swain, 86, of Statesville, passed away Wednesday, April 6, 2022.

Thomas was born Feb. 11, 1936, to the late Robert Floyd and Elanore Hobbs Swain. Thomas was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Alice Swain; daughter, Lisa Harwell; two sisters; and one brother.

Thomas is survived by his wife, Daphine Swain; son, Terry Swain (Kim); daughters, Cindy Kidd and Donna Sherrill (Chris Wells); stepdaughter, Millie Casey (Carson); stepson, Ben Hastings (Lynn); 10 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren.

The family will hold a memorial service Sunday, April 10, at First Church of the Nazarene, from 2 to 4 p.m., with Pastor Frank Turner officiating.

Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home

www.bunchjohnsonfuneralhome.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Apr. 8, 2022.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home
April 8, 2022
