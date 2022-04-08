Thomas Larry SwainFebruary 11, 1936 - April 6, 2022Thomas Larry Swain, 86, of Statesville, passed away Wednesday, April 6, 2022.Thomas was born Feb. 11, 1936, to the late Robert Floyd and Elanore Hobbs Swain. Thomas was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Alice Swain; daughter, Lisa Harwell; two sisters; and one brother.Thomas is survived by his wife, Daphine Swain; son, Terry Swain (Kim); daughters, Cindy Kidd and Donna Sherrill (Chris Wells); stepdaughter, Millie Casey (Carson); stepson, Ben Hastings (Lynn); 10 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren.The family will hold a memorial service Sunday, April 10, at First Church of the Nazarene, from 2 to 4 p.m., with Pastor Frank Turner officiating.Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home