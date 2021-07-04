Tim AlexanderTim Alexander, age 66, of Morganton, formerly of Statesville, passed away Thursday, July 1, 2021, at his residence.He was owner of TA Plumbing in Statesville.He loved his family and friends dearly especially his son, Beau Alexander; and grandchildren, Carter, Tristan, Sydney, Davis and Ava. His wish was for all to know his gratitude for their love and friendship.A private memorial service will be held at a later date.Thomas Murray Funeral Service Licensee of Morganton