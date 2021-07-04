Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville Record & Landmark Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Tim Alexander
FUNERAL HOME
Thomas Murray Funeral Service
104 N. Green Street, #113
Morganton, NC
Tim Alexander

Tim Alexander, age 66, of Morganton, formerly of Statesville, passed away Thursday, July 1, 2021, at his residence.

He was owner of TA Plumbing in Statesville.

He loved his family and friends dearly especially his son, Beau Alexander; and grandchildren, Carter, Tristan, Sydney, Davis and Ava. His wish was for all to know his gratitude for their love and friendship.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Thomas Murray Funeral Service Licensee of Morganton

Murrayfuneralservice.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Jul. 4, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Thomas Murray Funeral Service
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Thomas Murray Funeral Service.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Sorry to hear the passing of Tim. I worked on many jobs with Tim with him doing the plumbing and I was doing the electrical. Your family is in my prayers.
Eric Troutman
Work
July 6, 2021
Never a finer man than Tim. My prayers and love are sent to his beautiful family. Barbara Edmiston
Barbara Edmiston
Friend
July 4, 2021
Mahaffey-Pete,Autumn,Aubrey
July 4, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results