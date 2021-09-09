Tim Shew
Timothy "Tim" Allen Shew, 61, of Statesville, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
Tim was born Nov. 22, 1959, in Iredell County, and was the son of the late Richard Allen Shew and Shirley Houpe Shew. He was a graduate of North Iredell High School and was a supervisor for Wallace Farms, Inc. He was an avid gardener, loved being outside, tending to his cows, attending beach music concerts and his grandchildren's baseball games. Tim could also fix anything just like his father.
Tim is survived by one daughter, Tia K. Shew (Cory Beije); two grandsons, Kayden Shew, and Cory Beije Jr.; one granddaughter, Carissa Beije; dearest companion, Kathryn Shoemaker; one sister, Denise S. Blackwelder (Kent); one niece, Kara Trogdon (Chad); and his best furry pal, Simba.
In addition to his parents, Tim was preceded in death by one brother, Richard "Ritchie" Edward Shew.
Funeral services will be held 3 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 11, at Rose Chapel U.M.C., with the Rev. Gary Camp officiating. Burial will be held in the church cemetery. The family will speak with friends following the service.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society
.
