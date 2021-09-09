Menu
Tim Shew
North Iredell High School
Troutman Funeral Home
345 North Main Street
Troutman, NC
Tim Shew

Timothy "Tim" Allen Shew, 61, of Statesville, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

Tim was born Nov. 22, 1959, in Iredell County, and was the son of the late Richard Allen Shew and Shirley Houpe Shew. He was a graduate of North Iredell High School and was a supervisor for Wallace Farms, Inc. He was an avid gardener, loved being outside, tending to his cows, attending beach music concerts and his grandchildren's baseball games. Tim could also fix anything just like his father.

Tim is survived by one daughter, Tia K. Shew (Cory Beije); two grandsons, Kayden Shew, and Cory Beije Jr.; one granddaughter, Carissa Beije; dearest companion, Kathryn Shoemaker; one sister, Denise S. Blackwelder (Kent); one niece, Kara Trogdon (Chad); and his best furry pal, Simba.

In addition to his parents, Tim was preceded in death by one brother, Richard "Ritchie" Edward Shew.

Funeral services will be held 3 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 11, at Rose Chapel U.M.C., with the Rev. Gary Camp officiating. Burial will be held in the church cemetery. The family will speak with friends following the service.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society and condolences may be made to the family at www.troutmanfuneralhome.com.

Troutman Funeral Home

www.troutmanfuneralhome.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
11
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Rose Chapel U.M.C.
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Troutman Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
Good friend and had a great work ethic. I will miss him and his positive attitude. May God give the family peace and comfort and us this time to draw them near to His grace and mercy.
Larkin Dupree
Work
September 9, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Brenda and Michael keller
Friend
September 9, 2021
