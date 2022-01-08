Tim SigmonTimothy "Tim" Wayne Sigmon, loving husband and father, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at his home.Tim was born Sept. 6, 1957, in Catawba County, and was the son of the late B.J. and Shirley (Abernathy) Sigmon. He was a mechanic at Quality Car Care and a member of Front Street Baptist Church, where guests were always greeted with Tim's one-of-a-kind humor. Tim enjoyed watching his children play sports, working in the yard and anything racing. In addition to his parents, Tim was preceded in death by one brother, Kevin Sigmon.He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Tina Pennell Sigmon; son, Taylor Sigmon; daughter, Tess Cornell (Norm); brother, Randy Sigmon (Kim); and grandson he adored, Briggs Cornell.A memorial service will be held Sunday, Jan. 9, at 3 p.m., at Front Street Baptist Church with the Rev. Tim Stutts officiating. Visitation will be held from 2 to 3 p.m., prior to the service. A private burial will be held at a later date.Memorials can be made to Front Street Baptist Church, 1403 W Front St., Statesville, NC 28677.Troutman Funeral Home