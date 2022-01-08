Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville Record & Landmark Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Tim Sigmon
1957 - 2022
BORN
1957
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Troutman Funeral Home
345 North Main Street
Troutman, NC
Tim Sigmon

Timothy "Tim" Wayne Sigmon, loving husband and father, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at his home.

Tim was born Sept. 6, 1957, in Catawba County, and was the son of the late B.J. and Shirley (Abernathy) Sigmon. He was a mechanic at Quality Car Care and a member of Front Street Baptist Church, where guests were always greeted with Tim's one-of-a-kind humor. Tim enjoyed watching his children play sports, working in the yard and anything racing. In addition to his parents, Tim was preceded in death by one brother, Kevin Sigmon.

He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Tina Pennell Sigmon; son, Taylor Sigmon; daughter, Tess Cornell (Norm); brother, Randy Sigmon (Kim); and grandson he adored, Briggs Cornell.

A memorial service will be held Sunday, Jan. 9, at 3 p.m., at Front Street Baptist Church with the Rev. Tim Stutts officiating. Visitation will be held from 2 to 3 p.m., prior to the service. A private burial will be held at a later date.

Memorials can be made to Front Street Baptist Church, 1403 W Front St., Statesville, NC 28677.

Troutman Funeral Home

www.troutmanfuneralhome.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Jan. 8, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
9
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Front Street Baptist Church
1403 W Front St., Statesville, NC
Jan
9
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
Front Street Baptist Church
1403 W Front St., Statesville, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Troutman Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Troutman Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I am so sorry for your loss. I have no words other than I will be praying for comfort for you all. Tim was a good man and I know he will be missed by many
Trudy Wooten
Work
January 10, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results