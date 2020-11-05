Timothy Alan FoxJune 9, 1948 - October 30, 2020Timothy Alan Fox, 72, of Statesville, passed away Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, after a lengthy illness.He was born June 9, 1948, in Iredell County, to the late R.V. Fox and Irene Lainer Fox. He was also preceded by his brother, Danny Fox; and sister, Patty Garmon.Those left to cherish his memory are his son, Matthew (Elisha); brother, Joe Neil (Susan); grandchildren, Matthew Jr., Alexandria, Charlotte, and Brianna Fox.Timothy graduated from Cool Springs High School, then attended Mitchell College and RCCC where he graduated in 1977 with an Associate degree in Science majoring in Fire Technology. Timothy lived a full life that included serving in the Army 3rd Infintry as an MP Officer from 1968 to 1970 in Germany. He and his father returned in the 90s and got to relive and experience many things together. Timothy was a Firefighter for Statesville City and a Fire Marshall in Iredell, Davidson, and Davie County for several years, a member of the Wayside Volunteer Fire Department, and a member of the American Legion Post 65 and post 61 where he helped in many services.He lived on a farm most of his life and raised many animals including horses, goats, cows, and chickens. Timothy loved the outdoors, hunting, farming, woodworking, cooking, and history.A visitation will be held Friday, Nov. 6, at Reavis Funeral Home from 12 to 5 p.m. Funeral services will be held Saturday, Nov. 7, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Statesville, at 1 p.m. Pastor Paul Sinclair will be officiating. Burial will be held Friday, Nov. 13, at Salisbury National Cemetery at 9 a.m.Reavis Funeral Home of Statesville