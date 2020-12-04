Timothy "Tim" Paul HambyAugust 16, 1979 - December 2, 2020Timothy "Tim" Paul Hamby, 41, of Statesville, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at his residence.He was born Thursday, Aug. 16, 1979, in Iredell County, to Hayden "Tim" Burke Hamby Jr. and Ruth Foster Hamby of Statesville. Tim earned a Bachelor's Degree in Biology at Gardner-Webb University. He was a teacher at Statesville High School, Soccer Referee and Coach. He was of the Baptist faith.In addition to his parents, Tim is survived by his wife of 10 years, Christina Lea Norton Hamby of the home; stepson, Jace Levi Fox of Statesville; brother, Terrance Hamby and wife, Alida, of Statesville; and niece, Isabella Hamby.A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 6, at South River Baptist Church Cemetery. The Rev. Todd McCullough will officiate. Tim will lie-in-state from 1 to 5 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 5, at Chapman Funeral Home. Pallbearers are Terrance Hamby, Justin Bobbit, Josh Sloan, Mark Lewis, Brandon Norton, and Matt Moorefield.Chapman Funeral Home