Tina Bullock



November 28, 1951 - May 30, 2021



Mrs. Joann "Tina" Bullock, 69, of Statesville, passed away Sunday, May 30, 2021. She worked for 40-plus years with Jenkins Cleaners. She leaves behind her husband of 42 years, Lonnie Bullock. Nicholson Funeral Home is serving the family.



Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Jun. 3, 2021.