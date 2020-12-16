Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville Record & Landmark Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Tina Ellerby
1959 - 2020
BORN
1959
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Troutman Funeral Home
345 North Main Street
Troutman, NC
Tina Ellerby

Tina Ann Cuneo Ellerby, 61, of Statesville, passed away, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at the Gordon Hospice House.

Tina was born April 3, 1959, in Manhasset, N.Y. and was the daughter of the late Nicholas F. Cuneo III and Caroline Mapp Cuneo. She was a graduate of Port Washington, N.Y. High School and Dec. 29, 1989, she married James Robert "Buddy" Ellerby, who survives. Together they were members of Landmark Church of God. She also was an A.E.M.T. with the Port Washington, N.Y. Fire Department and was elected the first female officer.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by two brothers, Nicholas F. Cuneo IV and Leslie John Cuneo; sister, Cathleen Seaquist; two stepsons, James R. Ellerby Jr. and Anthony Clayton Ellerby; six stepgrandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 29, at Landmark Church of God with the Rev. Philip Pearson officiating. Burial will follow at 1 p.m., in the National VA Cemetery in Salisbury.

Memorials may be made to Life Outreach International, www.lifetoday.org.

Troutman Funeral Home

www.troutmanfuneralhome.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark from Dec. 16 to Dec. 20, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
29
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Landmark Church of God
NC
Dec
29
Burial
1:00p.m.
National VA Cemetery
Salisbury, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Troutman Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Troutman Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
My deepest condolences. I don´t know what to say except that I am so sorry I was such a nice person always positive and encouraging she´s definitely an angel my heart goes out to your entire family. May she RIP
Carolyn Rudick
January 29, 2021
To Caroline & family, So very sorry about Ms. Ellerby. What a beautiful lady. May she Rest In Peace.
Kris & John Oliveira
December 25, 2020
What a wonderful, caring daughter of her Mom and Dad! Always Upbeat, alwaysmiling She will be sorely missed by her siblings and all who knew her. Tina, may you
rest in peace in the arms of the LORD..........."Uncle HENRY"
Henry Chin
Friend
December 23, 2020
My sincere condolences to the Cuneo and Ellerby families. Tina was a bright shining soul here on earth with her beautiful constant smile and i am sure she will be just as shining if not more so in Heaven. xoxo Tina.
Raymond Ryan
December 22, 2020
Still hard to believe. May God bless you all. Much love and prayers
Greg Trunz
December 22, 2020
Lynn Williams
December 20, 2020
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results