Tina Ellerby
Tina Ann Cuneo Ellerby, 61, of Statesville, passed away, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at the Gordon Hospice House.
Tina was born April 3, 1959, in Manhasset, N.Y. and was the daughter of the late Nicholas F. Cuneo III and Caroline Mapp Cuneo. She was a graduate of Port Washington, N.Y. High School and Dec. 29, 1989, she married James Robert "Buddy" Ellerby, who survives. Together they were members of Landmark Church of God. She also was an A.E.M.T. with the Port Washington, N.Y. Fire Department and was elected the first female officer.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by two brothers, Nicholas F. Cuneo IV and Leslie John Cuneo; sister, Cathleen Seaquist; two stepsons, James R. Ellerby Jr. and Anthony Clayton Ellerby; six stepgrandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 29, at Landmark Church of God with the Rev. Philip Pearson officiating. Burial will follow at 1 p.m., in the National VA Cemetery in Salisbury.
Memorials may be made to Life Outreach International, www.lifetoday.org
Troutman Funeral Homewww.troutmanfuneralhome.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark from Dec. 16 to Dec. 20, 2020.