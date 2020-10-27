Menu
Search
Menu
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville Record & Landmark HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Tom Gregory
DIED
October 25, 2020
Tom Gregory

Thomas Warren Gregory Sr., 74, of Statesville, passed away, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at Iredell Memorial Hospital.

Mr. Gregory was born April 8, 1946, in Iredell County, and was the son of the late James S. Gregory and Mary Warren Gregory. He was a graduate of Statesville High School, Mitchell College and Pembroke State University. On July 10, 1971, he married Marilyn Bohrer Gregory, whom survives of the home. He was employed as the broker in charge of Lake Norman Realty's Statesville Office. He was an active member of Broad Street United Methodist Church and Gideons International. He was also an active freemason in Statesville Lodge 27, Grassy Knob Lodge 471, and Traphill Lodge 483, and served as grand master of the Grand Lodge of Ancient, Free and Accepted Masons of North Carolina in 1998.

In addition to his wife of 49 years, Tom is survived by one daughter, Kimberly Moore (Jeff) of Arden; son, Thomas W. Gregory Jr. of Statesville; granddaughter, Kameron Leigh Moore of Arden; two sisters-in-law, Rebecca Gregory of Statesville and Barbara Ann Gregory of S.C.; and two nephews, Daniel and James Gregory.

The family will visit with friends Thursday, Oct. 29, at Troutman Funeral Home from 6 to 8 p.m.

Memorials may be made to Oxford Home for Children; Iredell Christian Ministries; Fifth Street Ministries; Lake Norman Humane Society; or the charity of the donor's choice.

Troutman Funeral Home

www.troutmanfuneralhome.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Troutman Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
6 Entries
Just read about a good man transitioning from this life to one of PEACE, my condolences to his family and friends. I worked with Tom for many years at Hunt Mfg Company. Rest in PEACE my friend. A truly good man.
Conrad Dalton
October 27, 2020
Tom was a special man. Loved his work and loved his family.
Gregory V Watson
October 27, 2020

MmI would like to express my sympathy to Tom’s family. I worked with him for many years at Hunt Mfg. He certainly believed in treating everyone fairly. Sincerely, Irma Jean Shelton
Irma Shelton
Coworker
October 27, 2020
Dear Marilyn, I am so saddened to hear about Tom. I'm praying for you and your family in the loss of this good man.
Jan Nash Roseman
October 27, 2020
Loved this man and brother
Gene Mahaffey
October 27, 2020
Great guy, great leader. Enjoyed working with him for many years.
Ben Lapin
October 27, 2020