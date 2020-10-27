Tom Gregory
Thomas Warren Gregory Sr., 74, of Statesville, passed away, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at Iredell Memorial Hospital.
Mr. Gregory was born April 8, 1946, in Iredell County, and was the son of the late James S. Gregory and Mary Warren Gregory. He was a graduate of Statesville High School, Mitchell College and Pembroke State University. On July 10, 1971, he married Marilyn Bohrer Gregory, whom survives of the home. He was employed as the broker in charge of Lake Norman Realty's Statesville Office. He was an active member of Broad Street United Methodist Church and Gideons International. He was also an active freemason in Statesville Lodge 27, Grassy Knob Lodge 471, and Traphill Lodge 483, and served as grand master of the Grand Lodge of Ancient, Free and Accepted Masons of North Carolina in 1998.
In addition to his wife of 49 years, Tom is survived by one daughter, Kimberly Moore (Jeff) of Arden; son, Thomas W. Gregory Jr. of Statesville; granddaughter, Kameron Leigh Moore of Arden; two sisters-in-law, Rebecca Gregory of Statesville and Barbara Ann Gregory of S.C.; and two nephews, Daniel and James Gregory.
The family will visit with friends Thursday, Oct. 29, at Troutman Funeral Home from 6 to 8 p.m.
Memorials may be made to Oxford Home for Children; Iredell Christian Ministries; Fifth Street Ministries; Lake Norman Humane Society; or the charity of the donor's choice
