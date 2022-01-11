Menu
Tommy Max Tedder
1942 - 2022
BORN
1942
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home
270 Armory Rd
North Wilkesboro, NC
Tommy Max Tedder

April 3, 1942 - January 7, 2022

Mr. Tommy Max Tedder, 79 of Statesville, previously of Wilkes County, peacefully passed away Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, at South River Baptist Church in Statesville, with Dr. Chris Thompson and Pastor Scott Townsell officiating.

Mr. Tedder was born April 3, 1942, in Wilkes County, to the late John Edgar Tedder and Rose Hayes Tedder. He loved his grandkids and traveling with his family, loved working puzzles and was a great handyman.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Christine Weaver Tedder.

He is survived by one daughter, Melissa Lyles and husband, Michael, of Statesville; one son, Trent Tedder, of Taylorsville; two grandchildren, Wynston Lyles and Salem-Grace Lyles; and one sister, Sylvia Myers and husband, Paul, of Lenoir.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to South River Baptist Church Field of Faith, 2659 South Chipley Ford Rd., Statesville NC 28625; or Hospice and Home Care of Alexander County, 50 Lucy Echard Lane, Taylorsville NC 28681.

Reins Sturdivant Funeral Home

www.reinssturdivant.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Jan. 11, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
12
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
South River Baptist Church
2659 South Chipley Ford Road, Statesville, NC
Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
