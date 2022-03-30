Tony LawsTony Leonard Laws, 79, of Statesville, passed away Thursday, March 24, 2022, at Gordon Hospice House.Mr. Laws was born Feb. 7, 1943, in Iredell County, and was the son of the late Charles Maston Laws and Janie Bell Howard Laws.He was a graduate of Scotts High School and was retired from Institution Food Services (IFH) where he was a salesman for many years. Tony was an avid baseball fan, had coached softball, enjoyed playing golf, and keeping up with the stock market. He was a member of Tri-City Baptist Church in Conover.He was married to Donna Rae Davis Laws, who survives. In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Tonda L. White (Wade), and Tara L. Johnson (Sam); five granddaughters, Roxanne Keith, Jill Coffey, Alexis Coffey, Cameron Johnson, and Colby Johnson; and one great-granddaughter, Sloane Keith. He is further survived by a stepson, Sean Flahardy (Linda); two brothers, Tommy Laws (Wilma), and Roger Laws (Linda); along with one sister, Doris L. Pardue (John). Tony loved his wife, children, and grandchildren.Graveside services were conducted Monday, March 28, at Iredell Memorial Cemetery, with Pastor Hampton Drum officiating.For those wishing to make a memorial for Tony, please send to Tri-City Baptist Church, P.O. Box 40, Conover, NC 28613 or to Gordon Hospice House, 2347 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625.Troutman Funeral Home