To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Nicholson Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Nicholson Funeral Home.
8 Entries
Prayers to you and your family Edrie - Love to you
Chris Daly
Christine Daly
October 22, 2021
So Sorry to hear of the loss of Tracy, gonna really Miss seeing and talking to him from the I-40 flea market, Praying for his family
Larry Stokes
Friend
October 6, 2021
Remembering Tracy as a loving husband to his wife, Cheryl, and a devoted son to his mother, Edrie. His kindness was enjoyed by all who knew him. Prayer for his family and friends.
Judy McNeill
Friend
October 4, 2021
Eddie I am thinking about you.in my prayers.
Shirley Kunkle
October 4, 2021
My heart and prayers goes out to you and your family. We are truly sorry to hear of the loss of Tracy. Please accept our condolences and may our prayers help comfort you.
Randi S
October 4, 2021
Rest In Peace Tracy. Enjoyed working with you all these years.
Peace to your family during this time.
Terry Talarico
October 3, 2021
My prayers are with Tracy and his family at this time. It was really a pleasure meeting Tracy and working with him. Tracy will be remembered forever for all the advice and help he had given me at work. . May God give his family peace.