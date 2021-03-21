Tsuyako "Sue" Kanamori HarringtonMrs. Tsuyako "Sue" Kanamori Harrington, 93, of Irmo, S.C., went to heaven Tuesday, March 16, 2021.Born Feb. 19, 1928, in Kyoto City, Japan; married in 1953, to the late Bill Harrington. She came to America with Bill in 1955, residing first in Thomasville, then in Statesville, and settling in Columbia, S.C., in 1967. Sue was an active member of the Ailene Leitner Fellowship Sunday school class at Union United Methodist Church. She was an avid bridge player. She was a member of the American Contract Bridge League and earned a Gold Master. She also played golf and was a longtime member of the Coldstream Country Club. Sue was a 20-year active volunteer at Sharing God's Love in Irmo. She and Bill were owners and operators of the Lamp Gallery in Irmo until his death in 1996.Sue is survived by a brother, Susumu Kanamori; sister, Uriko Washio, both of Japan; seven nieces; and five nephews; along with many dear friends. She was one of a kind and will be dearly missed by many.Thanks to Harbor Chase Memory Care and Heartstrings Hospice for their care. Donations in memory of Sue will be accepted at Sharing God's Love and/or Union United Methodist Church.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no services are planned at this time.Dunbar Funeral Home - Dutch Fork Chapel, Irmo, S.C.