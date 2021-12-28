Vance Davis GalliherJune 20, 1936 - December 27, 2021Mr. Vance Davis Galliher, 85, of Olin, passed away peacefully, after a slow decline of health, at Autumn Care in Statesville, Monday, Dec. 27, 2021.He was born June 20, 1936, the only son to Hazel Galliher Greene of Harmony, and was of the Baptist Faith.He graduated from Harmony High School and was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. Employed by Hunt Manufacturing in Statesville, for 42 years then retiring to enjoy everything to do with his grandchildren and the sunset of life.Our beloved Husband, Dad, and "Pop Vance" will be sorely missed. We are blessed and better for knowing him. He loved the Lord, his family, keeping everyone on their toes and all things to do with the outdoors, and working on projects in his workshop, and around the house, with all his heart. There was never a small engine that he couldn't fix or able to keep running as his passion was anything related to fixing and repairing things.His mantra in life was do it right or don't do it at all, and if you couldn't figure things out to just try harder but never give up. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Helen Brown Galliher, they were married July 4, 1959.Surviving is daughter, Vicki Denise Galliher of Fairfax, Va.; son, Van Douglas Galliher (Lisa) of Olin; and two grandchildren, Hunter Grant Galliher (fiancée, Madison Gray Deal) and Haley Rhys Galliher (fiancé, Matt Charles Halsey).A private family interment will be at the Mount Vernon Baptist Church Cemetery, in Olin, conducted at a later date, with the Rev. David Childress officiating.Memorials may be given in lieu of flowers to Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Rd., Statesville, N.C. 28625.Nicholson Funeral Home