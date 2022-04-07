Vera Ilene Flinchum LackeySeptember 28, 1930 - April 5, 2022Vera Ilene Flinchum Lackey, 91, of Statesville, passed away Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at her home, after a brief illness.Vera was born Sept. 28, 1930, in Surry County, to the late Floyd Flinchum and Cora Boyles Flinchum.Vera worked in the restaurant business for many years before retirement. Vera loved her family, flowers, and gardening. She was a member of South River Baptist Church.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Osborne Lackey; one brother, Burt Flinchum; and five sisters, Ona F. Marlow, Mallie F. Campbell, Opal F. Evans, Treva F. Hooper, and Theva Flinchum.Survivors include one son, E. Wayne White of Statesville; three daughters, Dianne W. Griffith and husband, Ray, of Statesville, Joan W. Carter and husband, Dennis, of Statesville, and Deborah W. Pierce and husband, Doug, of Florida; six grandchildren, Jeremy White, Shana Brooks, Josh Carter, Rikki Carter, Jason Pierce, and Christopher Pierce; and eight great-grandchildren.The funeral service will be conducted Friday, April 8, at 3 p.m., at South River Baptist Church. The Rev. Chris Thompson will officiate. The family will receive friends at the graveside, following the service.Memorials may be given to Hospice of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625.Chapman Funeral Home