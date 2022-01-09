Menu
Vermell Luffman Triplett
Vermell Luffman Triplett

Vermell Luffman Triplett, 90, of Statesville, passed away Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, in Mooresville.

Vermell was the daughter of the late Rev. Johnny H. Luffman and Sallie Holcomb Luffman of Rhonda. Vermell attended Wilkes County Schools, and was a charter member of Shady Grove Baptist Church in Statesville, where she attended regularly as long as her health permitted.

Vermell was preceded in death by her parents; five brothers, Gerald, Jehu, Albert, Hubert, and Avery Luffman; and three sisters; Elvie Gurley, Elsie (Jessie) Luffman, and Gracie (James) Luffman.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Robin; sons, Frankie Triplett (Judy) and Rodney Triplett (Wanda) of Statesville; one granddaughter; two great-grandchildren; one brother, Nelson Luffman (Jeanie); and a host of nieces and nephews.

A public visitation will be held at Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home Monday, Jan. 10, from 6 to 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held at Shady Grove Baptist Church Tuesday, Jan. 11, at 11 a.m., with burial to follow at the church cemetery.

Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Jan. 9, 2022.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home
January 9, 2022
