Vernon Reid "Red" Overcash, 83, of Troutman, passed away at Lake Norman Regional Medical Center Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, following a battle with kidney disease.



He was born June 7, 1937, in Mooresville, to the late Pinkney Glenn and Floe Brawley Overcash. He was raised in the Methodist faith at Wesley Chapel.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sister, Margaret Ann Goodman; and brothers, Pinkney Allen Overcash, Raymond Glenn Overcash, and Herman Alexander Overcash; and brothers-in law, William "Bill" Karriker and Stephen "Bosco" Alexander.



He is survived by his wife of 54 ½ years, Jackie Torrence Overcash; daughter, Traci Overcash Swaim (Dean); granddaughter, Celeaha Swaim (boyfriend, Antonio Lopez); and sisters, Mary Grace Karriker and Linda Gail Alexander; sisters-in-law, Joyce Brown Overcash and Mary Anne Hagaman Overcash; brother-in-law, Stanley Goodman; along with 10 nieces and nephews; and a multitude of great-nieces and -nephews and cousins.



He met the love of his life, Jackie, on a blind date and proposed exactly one week later. He swept her off her feet and showered her with gifts every time he came to court her. They were married a mere 3½ months later. She says no one had ever treated her like a queen on a throne as he did. He continued to lavish her with gifts for many, many years to come.



In 1970, they welcomed their only child Traci. She learned the value of hard work and ethics from a very young age. Upon college graduation, he presented her with his latest venture for Troutman, a dress shop, Only Hers. She had success like her Dad and expanded to three locations; however, she realized the retail world was not her love as it was her Dad's, and she closed the businesses and subsequently went into healthcare finance. In 1994, she married her love, Dean Swaim, who Red always considered as a son. He and Dean spent many hours talking about their mutual love of guns and Red "teaching" him how to do repairs on almost everything. He always told him that one day he was going to have to take over for him.



The true apple of his eye was his only granddaughter, Celeaha Swaim. He would have given her the world if he could have. As proof, he let her choose, at the "ripe" age of 7, where a beach condo would be purchased. He wanted to make sure she was well-educated and sent her all the way through Statesville Montessori School. When she turned 15, he said to buy whatever car she wanted…that was "Sadie", a blue Toyota Tacoma truck.



He attended Shepherds School and graduated from Troutman High in 1956. He went to work for his Uncle Reid Brawley at Brawley's TV Repair of Statesville as a TV technician/repairman, before opening his own Overcash TV Repair in the late 60's. He was also a Deputy for Iredell County Sheriff's Department under Sheriff Charlie Rumple, whom gifted him the honor of a life-time membership in the North Carolina Sheriff's Association. As he never met a stranger, he loved to go out "politic-ing." He served as the campaign manager to Sheriff Tom Thompson and Sheriff Clyde Lloyd.



He had a life-long commitment to bring growth to Troutman. He built and leased out the group of store fronts at the Fairground Shopping Center next to the Food Basket. He and his wife, Jackie, bought the land and built the Kat's Patch in 1970. They named it after their cat, "Tosha," whom was the model cat on the original sign. The restaurant was such a success that it was completely in the black within six months, and the current owners asked to lease and subsequently purchased the business.



Next in his sights, was the building on the corner of the shopping center. Everyone kept asking, "Wonder what's being built on that corner?" He decided that was the perfect name for it, The Wonder Corner. It was enlarged three times, until there was no more room to grow, so they moved it up to the corner of Hwy 21 and Barium Circle. It was North Carolina's largest gift shop, until the recession hit and gas became more of a necessity than giftware. He then sold the building to Joe Poteat, whom was just starting his endeavor with Dr. Tom Clark with mass production of the Pecan-Shelled Gnomes.



Not one to be idle, Red's next adventure was the purchase of the house from Dr. Talley's estate in Troutman. He added on to the house and remodeled it into the restaurant known as The Talley House. In normal tradition, the business boomed. People lined the sidewalk waiting to get inside to eat. Red fried so much chicken himself that he couldn't eat another piece of chicken for years. Just being one to love the sheer challenge of the start-up, when Julia Shumake (current family owners) approached him to sell it to her, the Talley House then became Julia's Talley House.



He then went into the selling of unfinished furniture and buying gold and silver in one side of the building at the "square" in Troutman. The other side was his wife, Jackie's, for a small gift shop. They then purchased the old Neill's Grocery building and turned it into T-Town Restaurant, which later became the original Randy's BBQ. The longest business run by Red was actually his wife, Jackie's, T-Town Video. It was started in 1985 in the basement building under Randy's BBQ (now China Garden). It grew and was moved to the old Troutman Hardware (now T-Town Pawn) and then to the old Dart Store building, which is now known as Rockin' Robins. He would joke and say that they only way it was still theirs was that Jackie wouldn't let him sell it. In the heyday of the video business, they owned 10 locations across the county.



Published by Statesville Record & Landmark from Oct. 14 to Oct. 18, 2020.