Vickie Bennett
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Troutman Funeral Home
345 North Main Street
Troutman, NC
Vickie Bennett

Vickie Hedrick Bennett, 71, of Statesville, passed away Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, at Iredell Memorial Hospital.

Vickie was born Nov. 9, 1950, in Iredell County, and was the daughter of the late Pinkney and Grace Hedrick. She was a graduate of the first class at North Iredell High School in 1968, and attended Mitchell Community College in Statesville. She was an active member of Fairview Baptist Church, joining in 1978. She was an active part of the Abundant Life Sunday school class, Stewardship Committee and 3L Senior Group.

She is survived by her sister-in-law, Sue Goforth Hedrick; nephew, Christopher Sean Hedrick; niece, Suzanne Hedrick Osborne (Derek); great-nephew, Bradley Sean Hedrick; great-nieces, Taylor Suzanna Osborne and Cynthia Nicole Osborne, all of Statesville. She is also survived by a special friend, David Mayhew, of Mooresville.

She was preceded in death by her father, Pinkney Hedrick; mother, Grace Johnson Hedrick; and brother, Larry S. Hedrick.

Vickie worked many years for R.P. Machine in Statesville, where she later retired. Vickie joined American Business Women's Association (A.B.W.A.) in 1975. She was part of the Llederi Chapter and was very active over the years, including being named Business Woman of the Year in 1989. In 2002, Vickie became a member of the Dames of the Royal Crimson. Vickie was the Queen of Red Hatter's Group, starting with 11 members.

Funeral services will be held Friday, Dec. 31, at 11 a.m., at Fairview Baptist Church with the Rev. Scott Eanes officiating. Private family burial will follow. She will lie-in-state Thursday, Dec. 30, from 12 to 5 p.m., at Troutman Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Fairview Baptist Church, 349 Turnersburg Hwy., Statesville, NC 28625 or Samiritans Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone NC 28607.

Troutman Funeral Home

www.troutmanfuneralhome.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
30
Lying in State
12:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Troutman Funeral Home
345 North Main Street, Troutman, NC
Dec
31
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Fairview Baptist Church
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Troutman Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Vickie and I have been friends for over 25 years. I had to move to Florida two years ago and we didn´t get to talk much. I kept wondering why I didn´t hear from her and just found out that she is gone. She was a very loving, kind person with a big heart. I am in tears because I didn´t know about this and I will miss her so much. Rest In Peace my sweet friend. Love you, Sandra
Sandra T Root
Friend
January 20, 2022
Rhonda LaVenia and family
December 30, 2021
Condolences to Sue Hedrick and Family! Vickie was a Beloved Cousin and Friend who was Caring and Sweet! She will be greatly missed but never forgotten! Prayers for all!
Nancy Allison
Family
December 28, 2021
I was saddened to hear of Vickie's passing on Christmas. My Mother also passed away on Christmas several years ago. I know how difficult it is to lose a loved one. My heart goes out to all of you.
Nancy J Mason
Friend
December 28, 2021
So very sorry to learn of Vickie's passing...she was a sweet soul. Deepest sympathy to the family.
PAULA S MCLELLAND
December 28, 2021
I am deeply saddened by the death of Vickie. I have known her for many years. Her passing on Christmas Day convinced me she was a true angel
Linda Hager
December 27, 2021
I am a longtime friend of Vickie. I didnt know she was in the hospital for the 2nd time and hate I didnt get to talk to her one last time. I will miss her. My condolences to David, the Hedrick family, her church family, and friend Gloria. All of whom she talked about frequently and meant the world to her.
Pam Stone
Friend
December 27, 2021
God Bless the family. So sorry for your loss. Prayers for you. Love
Lynda Crouse
Family
December 27, 2021
