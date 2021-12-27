Vickie BennettVickie Hedrick Bennett, 71, of Statesville, passed away Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, at Iredell Memorial Hospital.Vickie was born Nov. 9, 1950, in Iredell County, and was the daughter of the late Pinkney and Grace Hedrick. She was a graduate of the first class at North Iredell High School in 1968, and attended Mitchell Community College in Statesville. She was an active member of Fairview Baptist Church, joining in 1978. She was an active part of the Abundant Life Sunday school class, Stewardship Committee and 3L Senior Group.She is survived by her sister-in-law, Sue Goforth Hedrick; nephew, Christopher Sean Hedrick; niece, Suzanne Hedrick Osborne (Derek); great-nephew, Bradley Sean Hedrick; great-nieces, Taylor Suzanna Osborne and Cynthia Nicole Osborne, all of Statesville. She is also survived by a special friend, David Mayhew, of Mooresville.She was preceded in death by her father, Pinkney Hedrick; mother, Grace Johnson Hedrick; and brother, Larry S. Hedrick.Vickie worked many years for R.P. Machine in Statesville, where she later retired. Vickie joined American Business Women's Association (A.B.W.A.) in 1975. She was part of the Llederi Chapter and was very active over the years, including being named Business Woman of the Year in 1989. In 2002, Vickie became a member of the Dames of the Royal Crimson. Vickie was the Queen of Red Hatter's Group, starting with 11 members.Funeral services will be held Friday, Dec. 31, at 11 a.m., at Fairview Baptist Church with the Rev. Scott Eanes officiating. Private family burial will follow. She will lie-in-state Thursday, Dec. 30, from 12 to 5 p.m., at Troutman Funeral Home.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Fairview Baptist Church, 349 Turnersburg Hwy., Statesville, NC 28625 or Samiritans Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone NC 28607.Troutman Funeral Home