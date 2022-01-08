Vickie Carol Cothren
November 23, 1948 - December 29, 2021
Vickie Carol Cothren, 73, of Louisville, Ky., went to be with the Lord Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021.
Vickie was born in Statesville, to William Cothren and Helen Curry Cothren. She attended Statesville High School, where she was a cheerleader, played basketball, and was crowned her junior year the Queen of Clubs. Over the years, she enjoyed keeping in contact with her friends from the SHS Class of 66.
Vickie was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church in Charlotte, where she regularly attended before moving out of state. She enjoyed spending time with family. Her favorite past times were fishing, going to the beach, watching movies, and eating Chinese food. Vickie's free spirit, uplifting, and encouraging personality will be greatly missed.
Vickie was preceded in death by her parents; and son, William Summers Jr.
She is survived by her daughter, Emily Morgan (Glenn) of Wilmington; daughter-in-law, Dianna Summers of Shady Spring, W.Va.; and brother, William Cothren (Millie) of Statesville. Vickie is also survived by six grandchildren, Will Summers, Katelyn McAlister, Sierrah Summers, Elizabeth Morgan, Natalie Morgan and Levi Summers; three great-grandchildren; one niece; and one nephew.
There will not be a formal service at this time.
If you would like to do so, please honor Vickie by donating to a charity of your choice
.
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Jan. 8, 2022.