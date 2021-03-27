Virgie Parker Greene
Virgie Ann Moose Parker Greene, 85, of Newton, went home to be with the Lord Thursday, March 25, 2021, surrounded by her family.
Born March 4, 1936, in Iredell County, she was the daughter to the late John Monroe and Cora Viola Moore Moose. Virgie loved the Lord and was a loving and devoted, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with her family, along with her church family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, the Rev. Harvey Ray Parker; second husband, the Rev. James Greene; son, the Rev. Carroll Ray Parker; brothers, Jess, Frank, Richard, the Rev. Ralph and Bill Moose; sisters, Evelyn Messick, Mildred McGuire and Ruby Murdock; and stepdaughter, Judy Harkey.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Patty (the Rev. Bobby) Dishman and Janie (Carol) Benfield; grandchildren, Micah (Meredith) Dishman, Gregory Parker, Cassaundra (Ronnie) Crain, Angela (Charles) Jent, Abigail (Pete) Mazelin; 10 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild; stepson, James (Sandra) Greene; stepdaughters, Doris Greene and Brenda (Johnny) Hope; three step-grandchildren; three step-great-grandchildren; and many other loving family members.
The family will gather and receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., Sunday, March 28, at Nicholson Funeral Home. A funeral service will start at 2 p.m., in the Funeral Home Chapel and will be lived streamed. A burial will be held Monday, March 29, at 1 p.m., at Iredell Memorial Gardens in Statesville.
The family would like to thank Virgie's caregivers and Carolina Caring for their care during this time.
For those who prefer, memorials may be made to Carolina Caring in Virgie's name, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, North Carolina 28658.
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Mar. 27, 2021.