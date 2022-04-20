Menu
Virgil Lee Duncan
1940 - 2022
BORN
1940
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Chapman Funeral Home
158 Stony Point School Rd
Stony Point, NC
Virgil Lee Duncan

November 3, 1940 - April 11, 2022

Virgil Lee Duncan, 81, of Statesville, passed away Monday, April 11, 2022, at Atrium Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, after a brief illness.

Virgil was born Nov. 3, 1940, in Iredell County, to the late Dolphus Duncan and Essie Duncan. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, and a truck driver. Virgil was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Mark McCain Duncan; and two brothers, Jimmy Duncan, and Donald Duncan.

Survivors include one daughter, Robin Duncan of Statesville; two sisters, Trudy Fox and husband, Ronnie, of Statesville, and Traci Braido of Concord; sister-in-law, Helen Duncan; three grandchildren, Bobby Minton, Ashley Minton, and Cody Holsclaw; and three great-grandchildren, Brandi Anderson, Draven Anderson, and Alivihona Anderson.

A memorial service will be conducted Saturday, April 23, at 1 p.m., at Tabernacle Baptist Church. The Rev. Curtis White will officiate. Virgil will be honored with military rites. The family will receive friends from 12 to 1 p.m., at the church, prior to the service.

Memorials may be given to Tabernacle Baptist Church, 494 Lippard Farm Rd., Statesville, NC 28625.

Chapman Funeral Home

www.chapmanfuneralhome.com

Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Apr. 20, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
23
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Tabernacle Baptist Church
NC
Apr
23
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Tabernacle Baptist Church
NC
