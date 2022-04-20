Virgil Lee DuncanNovember 3, 1940 - April 11, 2022Virgil Lee Duncan, 81, of Statesville, passed away Monday, April 11, 2022, at Atrium Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, after a brief illness.Virgil was born Nov. 3, 1940, in Iredell County, to the late Dolphus Duncan and Essie Duncan. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, and a truck driver. Virgil was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Mark McCain Duncan; and two brothers, Jimmy Duncan, and Donald Duncan.Survivors include one daughter, Robin Duncan of Statesville; two sisters, Trudy Fox and husband, Ronnie, of Statesville, and Traci Braido of Concord; sister-in-law, Helen Duncan; three grandchildren, Bobby Minton, Ashley Minton, and Cody Holsclaw; and three great-grandchildren, Brandi Anderson, Draven Anderson, and Alivihona Anderson.A memorial service will be conducted Saturday, April 23, at 1 p.m., at Tabernacle Baptist Church. The Rev. Curtis White will officiate. Virgil will be honored with military rites. The family will receive friends from 12 to 1 p.m., at the church, prior to the service.Memorials may be given to Tabernacle Baptist Church, 494 Lippard Farm Rd., Statesville, NC 28625.Chapman Funeral Home