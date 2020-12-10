Menu
Statesville Record & Landmark
Virgil L. Elliott
1931 - 2020
BORN
1931
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home
705 Davie Ave
Statesville, NC
Virgil L. Elliott

July 13, 1931 - December 8, 2020

Virgil L. Elliott, loving husband, father and grandfather, of Harmony, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at Gordon Hospice House. He was 89 years old.

Born in Iredell County, July 13, 1931, he grew up in the Friendship area of North Iredell and was the son of the late Sherrill B. Elliott and Dessie McLean Elliott. In addition to his parents, Virgil was preceded in death by one brother, Greer Elliott; one sister, Sylvlene Akers; and his wife, Elizabeth Cash Elliott, whom he married June 7, 1975. She passed away March 4, 2005. He also was preceded by one daughter, Debra Gail Elliott.

He served in the U.S. Army from 1952 to 1960. He was a member of the 38th Infantry, serving in the Korean War. He achieved his rank as sergeant first class; was in the Signal Corps and while in Germany, was a drill instructor.

Once he returned home, he worked for Sherrill Furniture, Brown Mill Works and in November 1965, along with Jesse Barnett, Coite Deal and Thomas "Red" Wheat, started Cabinet Makers, Inc. He retired in December 1996, after 31 of service. He loved farming and fishing, building a pond for himself and his grandson, Michael to spend time together.

Virgil was an active member of Northview Wesleyan Church, having served on the church board and was involved with the building of the fellowship hall.

Those left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Lynn Elliott Sharpe (Craig); one grandson, Michael Barker (Bethany); and brothers, Claywood Elliott (Lexine) and Marcus Elliott (Cathy).

A private graveside service will be held at Hebron Baptist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to Gordon Hospice House, Northview Wesleyan Church or Hebron Baptist Church.

Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home

www.bunchjohnsonfuneralhome.com

Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Dec. 10, 2020.
Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home
Virgil was such a nice gentleman to deal with. As a customer of his business he had cabinets altered for me and loaned me his Ranchero to haul them to my home. His friendliness and help will be remembered all my life.
Barry Thomas
December 12, 2020
i knew virgil through cabinet makers. i delivered uniforms to his employees and would sit in office for at least an hour and felt like a part of their family.he was just warm and friendly to me.you have my sympathy
ray bell
December 12, 2020
We loved Virgil and Libby. Virgil sold my parents Clyde and Joann Keever the house next door to them when my dad retired from the Airforce in the 1970s. I always have precious memories of the Elliott. RIP sweet Virgil!
Mark Keever
December 10, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home
December 10, 2020
