Virgil L. ElliottJuly 13, 1931 - December 8, 2020Virgil L. Elliott, loving husband, father and grandfather, of Harmony, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at Gordon Hospice House. He was 89 years old.Born in Iredell County, July 13, 1931, he grew up in the Friendship area of North Iredell and was the son of the late Sherrill B. Elliott and Dessie McLean Elliott. In addition to his parents, Virgil was preceded in death by one brother, Greer Elliott; one sister, Sylvlene Akers; and his wife, Elizabeth Cash Elliott, whom he married June 7, 1975. She passed away March 4, 2005. He also was preceded by one daughter, Debra Gail Elliott.He served in the U.S. Army from 1952 to 1960. He was a member of the 38th Infantry, serving in the Korean War. He achieved his rank as sergeant first class; was in the Signal Corps and while in Germany, was a drill instructor.Once he returned home, he worked for Sherrill Furniture, Brown Mill Works and in November 1965, along with Jesse Barnett, Coite Deal and Thomas "Red" Wheat, started Cabinet Makers, Inc. He retired in December 1996, after 31 of service. He loved farming and fishing, building a pond for himself and his grandson, Michael to spend time together.Virgil was an active member of Northview Wesleyan Church, having served on the church board and was involved with the building of the fellowship hall.Those left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Lynn Elliott Sharpe (Craig); one grandson, Michael Barker (Bethany); and brothers, Claywood Elliott (Lexine) and Marcus Elliott (Cathy).A private graveside service will be held at Hebron Baptist Church Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to Gordon Hospice House, Northview Wesleyan Church or Hebron Baptist Church.