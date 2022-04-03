Virgil Dean Harmon
May 31, 1938 - March 30, 2022
Virgil Dean Harmon, 83, of Statesville, passed away Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his family.
Born May 31, 1938, in Galax, Va., he was the son of the late Judson Ray Harmon and Effie Lineberry Harmon.
Mr. Harmon was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served in the 92nd Artillery Unit and receiving the Good Conduct Medal. He had a passion and a love for working on antique cars, especially street rods and going to car shows. In the 1960s, Virgil and his friends enjoyed racing; and in early year, he and his family loved to go camping. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, who cherished spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Judson Ray Harmon and Effie Lineberry Harmon, he was preceded in death by his brother, Jefferson Dale Harmon.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 53 years, Brenda Johnson Harmon; sons, James Dean Harmon, David Allen Conley and Roger Wayne Conley; grandchildren, Austin Ray Harmon and girlfriend, Karrie Lee, Megan Allen Conley and Roger Wayne Conley Jr. and wife, Haven; great-grandchildren, Judson Ray Harmon, Waylon Conley, Christopher Conley, Courtney Conley and Case Conley; niece, Sandy Harmon Anderson and husband, Joe; and great-nieces, Jessica Anderson Swarts and Stephanie Anderson Williams.
The family will receive friends from 12 to 1 p.m., Tuesday, April 5, at Nicholson Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., in the Chapel of Nicholson Funeral Home, with Pastor Jerry Shoemaker and Pastor Mitchell Rash officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at Iredell Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Harmon's funeral service will be held via live-stream at www.view.oneroomstreaming.com/authorise.php?k=1648843836176112
For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to either Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625; Shriners Children's Hospital
, 2900 N Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607, www.shrinerschildrens.org
.; or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105, www.stjude.org
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Apr. 3, 2022.