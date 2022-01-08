Virginia Bowie
July 13, 1948 - January 6, 2022
Mrs. Virginia Lee Snyder Bowie, 73, of Harmony, died Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at her home.
Born in Alexandria, Va., July 13, 1948, she was a daughter of the late Charles Francis Snyder Sr. and Lorraine Lee Leary Snyder. Virginia was an executive secretary in the health care profession prior to retirement. She enjoyed reading her Bible, playing on the computer, fishing and music.
Survivors include her husband, Johnny Bowie; two sons, Tim Colvin (Kara) and Rick Kiper (Judith); two daughters, Sherril Knight (Glenn) and Melinda Kiper (Mike); 13 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren. Additional survivors include two brothers, Charles and Larry Snyder; half sister, Bobbie Harris; and five stepchildren.
There will be no formal services.
Memorials may be given to The Carolina Raptor Center, 6000 Sample Rd., Huntersville, NC 28078, out of her love of eagles; or to the charity of the donor's choice
.
Nicholson Funeral Homewww.nicholsonfunerals.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2022.