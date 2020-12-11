Menu
Virginia Crews Brady
1928 - 2020
BORN
1928
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home
705 Davie Ave
Statesville, NC
Virginia Crews Brady

June 30, 1928 - December 8, 2020

Virginia Crews Brady, 92, of Statesville, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at Accordius Health in Charlotte.

Born in Brantley County, Ga., June 30, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Irvin James Crews and Lila Walker Crews.

Virginia was a graduate of Nahunta High School in Nahunta, Ga., and Perry Business School in Brunswick, Ga.

On May 23, 1947, she married Frank H. Brady, who preceded her in death April 24, 2006. Virginia was a homemaker and worked with her husband's business, Brady's Floor Service.

Mrs. Brady was a member of New Sterling A.R.P. Church, where she was active in Christian Education, Women Ministries and the Choir.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded by two brothers, Ward Eugene Crews and James Irvin Crews; and one sister, Billie Sue Crews.

Those left to cherish her memory are two sons, David Frank Brady (Kim) of Statesville and Don Irvin Brady (Jennifer) of Roanoke, Va.; one daughter, Diann Brady Cashion (Mike) of Mooresville; seven grandchildren, Jason (Angie), Jeremy (Emily), Anthony (Erin) Brady, all of Statesville, Brian (fiancée, Laura) and Willis (Kasey) Cashion of Mooresville; George Brady of Alexandria, Va., and Sarah Brady of Roanoke, Va. Virginia is further survived by six great-grandchildren, Sawyer, Waylon, Eliza, Willow, Amelia and Cadence Brady; her sisters, Kathryn Crews Stewart of Beaufort, S.C., Betty Crews Davis of Atkinson, Ga., and Margaret Crews Thomas (Forrest) of Nahunta, Ga.; and many nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service will be held at New Sterling A.R.P. Church Cemetery.

Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home

www.bunchjohnsonfuneralhome.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Dec. 11, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home
Oh how I loved my Aunt Virginia. I Cherish all the trips to Statesville and how beautiful the rolling hills were. Aunt Virginia and Uncle Frank were always the best hosts and what fun I had with David, Diann, and Don. Sending much love to all of you! Laura
Laura Thomas Giles
December 12, 2020
Scott and I are so sorry for the loss of your mother. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Lisa Bass
December 11, 2020
Sabrina Cook
December 11, 2020
So sorry for your loss. I did Virginia's hair for many years and loved our talks every week. She was a beautiful lady.
Georgianna Hollar
December 11, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home
December 11, 2020
