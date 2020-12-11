Virginia Crews BradyJune 30, 1928 - December 8, 2020Virginia Crews Brady, 92, of Statesville, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at Accordius Health in Charlotte.Born in Brantley County, Ga., June 30, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Irvin James Crews and Lila Walker Crews.Virginia was a graduate of Nahunta High School in Nahunta, Ga., and Perry Business School in Brunswick, Ga.On May 23, 1947, she married Frank H. Brady, who preceded her in death April 24, 2006. Virginia was a homemaker and worked with her husband's business, Brady's Floor Service.Mrs. Brady was a member of New Sterling A.R.P. Church, where she was active in Christian Education, Women Ministries and the Choir.In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded by two brothers, Ward Eugene Crews and James Irvin Crews; and one sister, Billie Sue Crews.Those left to cherish her memory are two sons, David Frank Brady (Kim) of Statesville and Don Irvin Brady (Jennifer) of Roanoke, Va.; one daughter, Diann Brady Cashion (Mike) of Mooresville; seven grandchildren, Jason (Angie), Jeremy (Emily), Anthony (Erin) Brady, all of Statesville, Brian (fiancée, Laura) and Willis (Kasey) Cashion of Mooresville; George Brady of Alexandria, Va., and Sarah Brady of Roanoke, Va. Virginia is further survived by six great-grandchildren, Sawyer, Waylon, Eliza, Willow, Amelia and Cadence Brady; her sisters, Kathryn Crews Stewart of Beaufort, S.C., Betty Crews Davis of Atkinson, Ga., and Margaret Crews Thomas (Forrest) of Nahunta, Ga.; and many nieces and nephews.A private graveside service will be held at New Sterling A.R.P. Church Cemetery.Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home