Virginia Killian Helton JohnsonVirginia Killian Helton Johnson, 96, of Statesville, died Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at her residence.She was born Sept. 16, 1924, in South Carolina, to the late Isaac N. and Mary Edwards Killian. Virginia was also preceded in death by husbands, Walter Dean Helton Sr. and Keslar McLean Johnson.Mrs. Johnson was a people person and never met a stranger. She loved to be surrounded by her children and family. She also loved to fellowship, play Yahtzee and other games. She was an avid Carolina Panthers fan, and enjoyed holiday cooking, listening to big band music, reading her Bible, fishing, going to the beach and sitting on the balcony. She loved chocolate and Coca-Cola.Those left to cherish her memory are a son, Walter "Dean" Helton Jr. (Deborah); a daughter, Beth Morris (Michael); a sister, Carolyn Killian Bell; five grandchildren, Daniel Helton, David Helton Sr., Deborah Franklin, John Morris, and Anna Johnson; and nine great-grandchildren, Abby Helton, Hannah Helton, Andrew Helton, David Helton Jr., Levi Morris, Hayden Johnson, McKenzie Johnson, Oliver Johnson, and Pax Johnson.A graveside service will be held Friday, Oct. 9, at Gaston Memorial Park at 2 p.m., with Pastor Tim Hartzel officiating.Memorials may be given to Hospice and Palliative Care of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625 or to Word of Life Church, 1619 19th St. SW, Hickory, NC 28602.Nicholson Funeral Home