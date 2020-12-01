Virginia Louise Millsaps IrelandJune 18, 1931 - November 29, 2020Virginia Louise Millsaps Ireland, 89, of Union Grove, passed away Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at her residence.Born in Alexander County, June 18, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Dossie Millsaps and Mae Munday Millsaps. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brother, Robert Hall; sister, Margie Stafford; and her husband, Fred Ireland in 2006.Virginia was an avid seamstress and was known for her great personality and green thumb. She enjoyed gardening and flowers.Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Sandy Louise Ireland Jennings; grandchildren, Joey Ireland (Jocelyn), Brandon Jennings (Christina) and Kayla Jennings; great-grandchildren, Alex, Dakota, McKenzie, Chloe, Braylee and Kylee; brother, David Millsaps (Virginia); and her special friend and caregiver, Rosse Riffe.Mrs. Ireland will lie-in-state Friday, Dec. 4, at Union Grove United Methodist Church from 10 to 11 a.m., with the service following with the Rev. Neil Shaw officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.The family will speak to friends following the service and request that everyone attending maintain social distancing and wear a mask.Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home