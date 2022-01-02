Virginia Evelyn PattersonApril 14, 1934 - December 27, 2021Virginia Evelyn Patterson, 87, of Mooresville, and formerly of Hanover Park, Ill., went to be with her Lord and Savior Monday, Dec. 27, 2021.She was born April 14, 1934, in Roane County, W.Va., daughter of the late French Calvin and Mary Ethel Jarvis. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul E. Patterson; brother, French Calvin Jarvis Jr.; and sisters, Naomi Robinson and Sybil Pennington.Virginia set a great example for her kids by always doing for others, working hard, and being devoted to her family. She was a great cook and a terrific mom. She enjoyed gardening and all her many flowers and fruit trees. She proudly served as receptionist for Mooresville Ford for 20 years, and prior to that had a long career with AT&T.She leaves a legacy to be cherished by her survivors, her sons, David Jarvis and wife, Darla of Denver, N.C., Jim Burroughs and wife, Penny of Shelby, and Calvin Burroughs and wife, Della of Granite Falls; daughters, Pam Voss and husband, Kirt of Omaha, Neb., Patt Seyller and husband, Terry of Mooresville, and Marie Szerokman of Robbinsville. She is also survived by her sisters, Edith Hairston of Charleston, W.Va., Karen Basham of East Bank, W.Va., Maxine Smalley of Maiden, Dorothy Brown of Dover, Del., and Margaret Berry of Jacksonville, Fla.; and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.A service to celebrate her life will be held at Cavin-Cook Funeral home in Mooresville Monday, Jan. 3, at 6 p.m. A visitation will follow. Internment of ashes will be at Glenwood Memorial Park in Mooresville, at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 4.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Novant Health Hospice, P.O. Box 33549, Charlotte, NC 28233.Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville