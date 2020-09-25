Virginia Riddle PierceVirginia Riddle Pierce, 88, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020. A funeral service will be held at Diamond Hill Baptist Church today (Friday Sept. 25), at 12 p.m. A graveside service will be private. The family will receive friends from 11 to 12 p.m., prior to the service. Due to COVID-19, for the protection of all, the family asks that friends wear masks, restrain from shaking hands, observe social distancing, and keep conversations brief when speaking with the family, while visiting and inside the church.Nicholson Funeral Home