Statesville Record & Landmark
Virginia Riddle Pierce
1932 - 2020
BORN
1932
DIED
2020
Virginia Riddle Pierce

Virginia Riddle Pierce, 88, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020. A funeral service will be held at Diamond Hill Baptist Church today (Friday Sept. 25), at 12 p.m. A graveside service will be private. The family will receive friends from 11 to 12 p.m., prior to the service. Due to COVID-19, for the protection of all, the family asks that friends wear masks, restrain from shaking hands, observe social distancing, and keep conversations brief when speaking with the family, while visiting and inside the church.

Nicholson Funeral Home

www.nicholsonfunerals.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
25
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Diamond Hill Baptist Church
Sep
25
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Diamond Hill Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by:
Nicholson Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
4 Entries
May God give you much comfort and peace in the promise of her salvation in Jesus. She was very special in my life as she invited me into the Kay Hartness Sunday School class which she taught for many years. She was very caring and supportive.
Cynthia Matchett
September 24, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss. Your mom was a very caring person. We will not be able to attend the Service, but you are in our thoughts and prayers.
Juanita and Jim Blakley
Friend
September 24, 2020
Monica and Freda...So sorry to hear about your Mom. May God bless you and give you peace during this difficult time. I know it is hard to loose a parent. Sorry, I will be at work and can not make it to the service. You have my deepest sympathies.
Walter E Kennedy
September 24, 2020
Monica and Freda you are in my prayers!
Lisa McBroom
September 24, 2020