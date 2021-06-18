Volivia "Francine" Morrison



Volivia "Francine" Morrison, 68, of Statesville died unexpectedly Monday, June 14, 2021.



She was known for her vibrant personality, straight talk and sense of humor. Francine was the daughter of Horace "Monroe" Morrison (Deceased) and Ella "Louise" Bratcher Morrison. She attended North Iredell High School, and retired from Ford motor company in New Jersey.



She leaves behind her beloved son, Larry Monroe Morrison; granddaughter, Fantasia Irene Bailey; grandson, Abdul Waahid Williams; and great-grand daughter, Ma'Kayla Maye Bailey of New Jersey;



sister, Sylvia M. Singletary; brother, Horace Monroe Morrison Jr.; sister, Wanda M. (Ken) Clark; brother, Larry F. Morrison; and host of nephews, nieces, and special friends.



The immediate family will have a memorial ceremony at a family home in Statesville, Saturday, June 19.



Published by Statesville Record & Landmark from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2021.