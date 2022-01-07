Walter Harmon



Walter Junior Harmon, 66, of Troutman, died Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, surrounded by his loving family after months-long battle against cancer.



He was born July 15, 1955, in Welch, W.Va., to the late Walter Johnson Harmon and Edith Steel Muzzlemen.



Mr. Harmon is survived by his loving wife, Janice; his daughters, Michelle Harmon Price and Armenda Harmon Fallon; and an honorary son to him, Heath Price (Kimberly); his grandchildren, Miranda Terry (Micheal), Savanna Grimes (MJ), Janice Price, Reagan and Lawson Fallon; and an honorary grandson, Brandon Moore; and his great-grandchildren, Landyn and Kynleigh Moore, and Cheylynn and Camdyn Terry, and sister, Pansy Hanchock.



Mr. Harmon joined the Army at 17, eventually married the love of his life, Janice Robinette Harmon, and settled in Troutman. He spent more than 30 years as an electrician with Starr Electric, where he was loved by his employer, coworkers and his clients. He loved children, and was the center of his children and grandchildren's hearts. A "jack of all trades," he built the family home himself, and at the time of his death was working on an addition to a family member's home. His work ethic was second to none, and he loved both music and Western movies.



Memorial services will be held Saturday, Jan. 8, at New Vision Baptist Church, 3898 West Hwy. 10 in Claremont, at 2 p.m.



Mr. Harmon requested before his death that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to one of the family churches: New Vision Baptist Church in Claremont or to Helping Hands Holiness Church in Welch, W.Va.



The family looks forward to celebrating Mr. Harmon's life and invites everyone who knew him to join them in sharing loving memories.



Published by Statesville Record & Landmark from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2022.