Walter Elmer Steelman Jr.
Walter Elmer Steelman Jr., son of Walter and Edna Steelman, 74, of Statesville, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021.
He is survived by his wife, Judy Roten Steelman; daughters, Lori Fox (Jeremy) and Tammy Knight; grandchildren, Coty Johnson (Maddie), Jessica Banda (Dion), and Lindsey Hall; and great-grandchildren, Christian and Gabriel Banda.
A graveside service will be held Sunday, Oct. 10, at 2 p.m., with Pastor Matt Cranford officiating. Masks are required for guests at the family's request.
Bunch-Johnson Funeral Homewww.bunchjohnsonfuneralhome.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Oct. 9, 2021.