Walter Elmer Steelman Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home
705 Davie Ave
Statesville, NC
Walter Elmer Steelman Jr.

Walter Elmer Steelman Jr., son of Walter and Edna Steelman, 74, of Statesville, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021.

He is survived by his wife, Judy Roten Steelman; daughters, Lori Fox (Jeremy) and Tammy Knight; grandchildren, Coty Johnson (Maddie), Jessica Banda (Dion), and Lindsey Hall; and great-grandchildren, Christian and Gabriel Banda.

A graveside service will be held Sunday, Oct. 10, at 2 p.m., with Pastor Matt Cranford officiating. Masks are required for guests at the family's request.

Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home

www.bunchjohnsonfuneralhome.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Oct. 9, 2021.
Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home
I'm sorry to see Jr. Steelman leave us with the memories of a great man and friend. My sympathy goes out to Judy and family. I enjoyed the good times and seeing pictures of his beloved family at the VFW and the homemade pickled beets of course and the concord grapes from the mountain home. My heart goes out with prayers to all that were close to him.
Rena Hilliard
October 12, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home
October 9, 2021
