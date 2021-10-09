I'm sorry to see Jr. Steelman leave us with the memories of a great man and friend. My sympathy goes out to Judy and family. I enjoyed the good times and seeing pictures of his beloved family at the VFW and the homemade pickled beets of course and the concord grapes from the mountain home. My heart goes out with prayers to all that were close to him.

Rena Hilliard October 12, 2021