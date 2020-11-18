Wanda Kay Frye JohnsonNovember 13, 1953 - November 14, 2020Wanda Kay Frye Johnson, 67, of Statesville, passed away Saturday, Nov.14, 2020, at Iredell Memorial Hospital.She was born Friday, Nov. 13, 1953, in Iredell County, to the late Hubert Hoover Frye and Bertha Queen Frye. In addition to her parents Wanda was preceded in death by her husband, James Dale Johnson; and two sisters, Linda Frye Williams and Lee Frye Mason.Wanda is survived by two sons, Michael Johnson and wife, Nicole, of Statesville, and Chad Johnson of Harmony; daughter, Kaitlyn Sloan and husband, Cody Alexander, of King; brother, Skip Frye and wife, Mary Jo, of Statesville; sisters, Bonnie Millsaps and husband, King, of Statesville, Diane Hartness and husband, Dennis, of Statesville; and three grandchildren, Cooper Johnson, Courtnee Johnson, and Bayleigh Johnson.A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m., Friday, Nov. 20, at Iredell Memorial Gardens. The Rev. Mitchell Rash will officiate. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Chapman Funeral Home, prior to the service.Pallbearers include Randy Hartness, Cody Alexander, Aaron Williams, Casey Frye, Hunter Sloan, and Jimmy Rolph.Chapman Funeral Home