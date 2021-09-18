Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville Record & Landmark Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Wayne Johnson
1967 - 2021
BORN
1967
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Troutman Funeral Home
345 North Main Street
Troutman, NC
Wayne Johnson

Edwin Wayne Johnson Jr., 54, of Conover, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at Catawba Valley Medical Center.

Wayne was born Sept. 1, 1967, in Iredell County, to Edwin Wayne Johnson and the late Sandra Nash Johnson. He worked at Lyle Creek Elementary School. Wayne loved his family, cars, Harley-Davidson, Elvis and music.

In addition to his mother, Wayne was preceded in death by his sister, Casandra Johnson.

Wayne is survived by his father, Wayne Johnson Sr. (Diane); wife, Tomi "Littel" Austin Johnson; son, Myles Dean Johnson; sister, Kim Messick (Shawn); and nephew, Justin Byrd. Also surviving are Wayne's extended family, his father and mother-in-law, Tommy and Cindy Austin; brother and sister-in-law, Todd Austin and Deneal Robinson (Jody); and niece and nephew, Triniti Austin and Jody Robinson Jr.

A celebration of life will be held Tuesday, Sept. 21, at 6:30 p.m., at Lyle Creek Elementary School with a visitation prior from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., with Pastor Steven Pope officiating. Flowers can be delivered to Lyle Creek Elementary.

Memorials can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105 or Levine Children's Hospital, 208 East Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28203.

Troutman Funeral Home

www.troutmanufneralhome.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark from Sep. 18 to Sep. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
21
Visitation
4:30p.m. - 6:30p.m.
NC
Sep
21
Celebration of Life
6:30p.m.
Lyle Creek Elementary School
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Troutman Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Troutman Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Wayne and I were classmates all through school. We use to hangout a lot at each other´s house. He was a great friend. God had a plan for him. My condolences to his family.. he will be missed. RIP brother!
Eric Ward
Friend
September 20, 2021
I Would like to offer my condolences to Waynes family.I had to privilege to know Wayne since Elementary School and up.The numerous times we camped out and the beach trips we took, will be a reminder of all the laughter we shared.It is hard to loose such a good friend.You will be missed my friend.
THOMAS STARNES
September 20, 2021
Worked at Village Inn Pizza with Wayne years ago. I remember Wayne as a friendly, kind hearted soul and shared lots of good times at the VIP. God just received a good one. Rest easy my friend. Prayers up for all of Wayne´s friends and family!
Rod Pennell
September 18, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results