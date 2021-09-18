Wayne Johnson
Edwin Wayne Johnson Jr., 54, of Conover, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at Catawba Valley Medical Center.
Wayne was born Sept. 1, 1967, in Iredell County, to Edwin Wayne Johnson and the late Sandra Nash Johnson. He worked at Lyle Creek Elementary School. Wayne loved his family, cars, Harley-Davidson, Elvis and music.
In addition to his mother, Wayne was preceded in death by his sister, Casandra Johnson.
Wayne is survived by his father, Wayne Johnson Sr. (Diane); wife, Tomi "Littel" Austin Johnson; son, Myles Dean Johnson; sister, Kim Messick (Shawn); and nephew, Justin Byrd. Also surviving are Wayne's extended family, his father and mother-in-law, Tommy and Cindy Austin; brother and sister-in-law, Todd Austin and Deneal Robinson (Jody); and niece and nephew, Triniti Austin and Jody Robinson Jr.
A celebration of life will be held Tuesday, Sept. 21, at 6:30 p.m., at Lyle Creek Elementary School with a visitation prior from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., with Pastor Steven Pope officiating. Flowers can be delivered to Lyle Creek Elementary.
Memorials can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
at, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105 or Levine Children's Hospital, 208 East Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28203.
Troutman Funeral Home
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark from Sep. 18 to Sep. 19, 2021.