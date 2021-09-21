Wayne Johnson Jr.
**UPDATED DATE OF SERVICES**
Edwin Wayne Johnson Jr., 54, of Conover, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at Catawba Valley Medical Center. A celebration of life will be held Thursday, Sept. 23, at 6:30 p.m., at Lyle Creek Elementary School with a visitation from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., with Pastor Steven Pope officiating. Flowers can be delivered to Lyle Creek Elementary. Memorials can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
at, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105 or Levine Children's Hospital, 208 East Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28203.
Troutman Funeral Homewww.troutmanfuneralhome.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Sep. 21, 2021.