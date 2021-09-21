Menu
Wayne Johnson Jr.
Wayne Johnson Jr.

**UPDATED DATE OF SERVICES**

Edwin Wayne Johnson Jr., 54, of Conover, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at Catawba Valley Medical Center. A celebration of life will be held Thursday, Sept. 23, at 6:30 p.m., at Lyle Creek Elementary School with a visitation from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., with Pastor Steven Pope officiating. Flowers can be delivered to Lyle Creek Elementary. Memorials can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105 or Levine Children's Hospital, 208 East Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28203.

Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Sep. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
21
Visitation
4:30p.m. - 6:30p.m.
NC
Sep
21
Celebration of Life
6:30p.m.
Lyle Creek Elementary School
NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Wayne and I were classmates all through school. We use to hangout a lot at each other´s house. He was a great friend. God had a plan for him. My condolences to his family.. he will be missed. RIP brother!
Eric Ward
Friend
September 20, 2021
I Would like to offer my condolences to Waynes family.I had to privilege to know Wayne since Elementary School and up.The numerous times we camped out and the beach trips we took, will be a reminder of all the laughter we shared.It is hard to loose such a good friend.You will be missed my friend.
THOMAS STARNES
September 20, 2021
Worked at Village Inn Pizza with Wayne years ago. I remember Wayne as a friendly, kind hearted soul and shared lots of good times at the VIP. God just received a good one. Rest easy my friend. Prayers up for all of Wayne´s friends and family!
Rod Pennell
September 18, 2021
